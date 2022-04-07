Institute trains lawmakers on effective representation in Akwa Ibom

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has trained members of legislature on how to make an effective representation through laws which promote good governance for the benefit of the people.

The director general of the institute, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, in his remarks during the training Thursday in Uyo said the Capacity Building Workshop was organised in collaboration with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) to equip the lawmakers on effective representation.

Sulaiman, who was represented by Dr Shuaibu Danwanka, said the lawmakers would brainstorm on how to share ideas, build capacity and impact positively to the people.

He said the capacity building workshop, which was attended by Enugu state, Cross River and Akwa Ibom House of Assembly members would enrich their performance.

He said the essence of the workshop was to see how to add value to the lawmakers and make Nigeria better for its citizens.

The director general said the topics were carefully selected to respond to the specific needs of lawmakers as well as other general national issues that have a direct bearing on the legislature.

Sulaiman charged the legislators to work towards building political parties around well-articulated ideologies rather than as mere opportunistic tools for seeking elections.

“It is my pleasure to welcome the speaker and members of the Enugu, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state Houses of Assembly to the first in the series of workshops planned for Houses of Assembly in 2022 by KAS and NILDS.”