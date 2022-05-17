Institutionalising performance management system will reposition public service – Walson-Jack

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, has stated that institutionalising “Performance Management System” (PMS) is one of the key building blocks for repositioning the Federal Public Service.

Walson-Jack stated this at the opening of a Five–day Ministerial Performance Management System Retreat organized for the Permanent Secretary, Directors in the Ministry, Managing Directors/CEOs, Executive Directors and Directors of Administration of River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) and Agencies of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources which commenced recently in Lagos.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Funmi Imuetinyan, said the Permanent Secretary remarked that the new Performance Management System is anchored on the principles of accountability, transparency, equity, and ownership and when fully operational would ensure that National Development goals are achieved.

SShe revealed that the Retreat was organized in furtherance of the directive of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation that Permanent Secretaries and Directors of various MDAs prepare for the implementation of the Performance Management System as a priority area of the Federal Government’s second pillar in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025(FCSSIP25).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

