Insurance support Late Jalingo’s family with N.5m

The management of Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin has released a cash sum of half a million naira(N500,000) as financial support for the family of their late goalkeeper Umar Ahmad Jalingo.

The Benin Arsenal’s Team Manager,Coach Bernard Ogbe during a condolence visit on behalf of Insurance FC presented the cash to the deceased family,comprising Jalingo’s widow, Hajia Zulai,their four children and aged mother among other relatives in Yobe State, Thursday, July 9,2020 as directed by Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu who oversees the affairs of the club.

Delivering the club’s condolence message, coach Ogbe said ” I am here on behalf of Bendel Insurance FC,the last Club Jalingo played football. I have been asked to come see you and children but couldn’t come immediately because of Covid-19 interstate lockdown. The management sent the money to support late Jalingo”s children upkeeps and to express the club’s sad feelings.”

He told the family that the club saw the late goalkeeper as a valuable asset that will be greatly missed and prayed that God grants the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Receiving the cash,the wife and mother of the late goalkeeper thanked Bendel Insurance FC and Edo state government for their kind gesture.

Umar Jalingo was reported dead on Thursday, May 28,2020 after a brief illness and was buried same day according to Muslim tradition.

Meanwhile, the secretary of Bendel Insurance FC Mr Charles Ihimekpen, has revealed that in addition to the N500,000 released to late Umar Jalingo’s family,Insurance in its magnanimity has allowed the late goalkeeper’s salary to continue for a period of three months after his demise.