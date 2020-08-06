The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) Secretary, Hasiya Ahmed, Thursday, cautioned staff of the board against indiscipline and insubordination at work.

Addressing the management and staff at the board’s headquarters in Lafia. Hasiya warned that indiscipline and iresponsibility would no longer be tolerated.

She also called on the staff to imbibe the virtues of courage, trust, commitment and competence in their day- to- day activities, saying that the service must maintain its reform programmes to remain relevant.

“Discipline is core in any activity you want to achieve, without discipline you cannot achieve anything and therefore his excellency, the executive governor has given us the mandate to ensure that discipline is maintained in the civil service.”

In his vote of thanks, the deputy director, administration and supplies of the board, Mr. Gwatana Shigaba, congratulated her on her well new appointment.

He then pledge the board’s support and loyalty to her and to the present administration of Governor Abdullahi A. Sule’s efforts in educational development.