Insurgency, banditry: We won’t disappoint Nigerians, Buhari – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai has assured that the Nigerian Army will do everything humanly possible not to disappoint Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari as efforts to mitigate the activities of bandits and insurgents intensify.

Buratai gave the assurance when he received the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, who visited the Special Super Power Army Camp 4 located in Faskari, headquarters of Faskari local government area of Katsina state Monday to address troops of Exercise Sahel Sanity.

According to him, since the beginning of Exercise Sahel Sanity Operation within the week, tremendous achievements had been recorded, ranging from the discovery of hundreds of stolen cows, arms and ammunition and arrest of bandits, informants in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Buratai further informed the Chief of Defence Staff that the Nigerian Army under his leadership will not relent efforts to ensure peace is restored to the North-west and North-east suffering from the activities of insurgency and banditry.

“We will not disappoint Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari by ensuring all criminalities and insurgency in the country are combated so as to bring back the peaceful coexistence among Nigerians,” Buratai stated.

Addressing the Exercise Sahel Sanity operation troops, Gen. Olonisakin commended the Nigerian Army for surmounting the security challenges facing the North-west and North-east from the activities of bandits and Boko Haram sects.