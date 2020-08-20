Insurgency: Begin rehabilitation efforts in 5 liberated states, CSO urges FG

The Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has called on the federal government to begin the process of rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts in the five states liberated from Boko Haram in the North-east.

The centre also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for liberating five states in the North-east from the terrorists.

CALSER called on the government to begin rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts in these states to avoid resurgence.

Speaking at a press conference, Wednesday in Abuja, CALSER’s president, Princess Ajibola, said the military has indeed lived up to expectations by stamping out terrorists from Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states.

“We wish to use this medium to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for matching his words with action by providing that political will needed to liberate North-east Nigeria from the shackles of terrorism,” Ajibola said.

“The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights also commends other critical stakeholders that contributed immensely towards the liberation of the five North Eastern States from the threats posed by the Boko Haram insurgent group,” it said.

The centre further called on the federal government to ensure rapid infrastructural development to boost citizens’ living condition, adding that the urgency requires all hands to be on deck as the military edges closer to wiping out remnants of insurgents from hideouts on the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin region.

“The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Liberation wishes to put on record that indeed the efforts of the Nigerian government at rebuilding and relocating those displaced as a result of the crisis must begin as a matter of urgency in our journey towards the restoration of normalcy in the communities liberated by the Nigerian Army,” Ajibola said.