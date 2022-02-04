Insurgency: Borno govt, army re-open Maiduguri – Dikwa – Gamboru/Ngala road

The Borno state government and the Nigerian Army on Friday re-opened the Maiduguri – Dikwa – Gamboru/Ngala road for unrestricted movement.

Speaking at the ceremony in Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Zulum, said motorists could now ply the road from 8:00am to 2:00pm.

Governor Zulum said while motorists did not need security escort from Maiduguri to Dikwa, the military with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters would escort motorists for the remaining journey of about 60 kilometres from Dikwa to Gamboru/Ngala.

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, thanked the Borno government for its sustained support to the military and other security agencies in the state.

“We encourage you not to relent. We assure you of our cooperation and support in every aspect to ensure that Borno and the North-east in general remain peaceful,” Musa said.

Elated motorists and commuters, in their different responses, lauded the development which they said would boost business activities in view of its commercial viability.

“Now that there is unrestricted movement, we can only say thank you God, thank you Governor Zulum and the Nigerian Army,” Malam Idris Habib, a businessman, said.