Insurgency: Borno lose 50,000 lives, record 49,000 widows – Zulum

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum said official records available to his administration indicated that the Boko Haram insurgency in his state claimed over 50,000 lives as 49,000 women made widows; and 49,000 orphans since the threats began over a decade ago.

Governor Zulum further noted that over 100,000 people were missing and were yet to be traced by his administration.

The governor made the pronouncement when he paid a condolence visit to Zamfara state governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle over attack on communities of Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state by terrorists.

He said the Boko Haram insurgency has impacted negatively on the lives and economic growth of the state in which over 900,000 houses, 5,000 classrooms, 800 municipal buildings, 716 power energy distribution units and over 205 healthcare centres were also destroyed.

According to him, his administration is doing its best to address these human crises and commended Zamfara state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle for his vision and tenacity in addressing banditry in the state.

Responding, Governor Matawalle commended his Borno state counterpart for the concern and for finding the time to visit Zamfara despite his own problems.

“Borno and Zamfara share similar problem of terrorists’ attacks. I know how we share information, intelligence and the commitment of how to end these problems we inherited. With this commitment and prayer and the support of our people, we shall triumph,” Matawalle said.

Just like in Borno state, Zamfara he said the state has recorded losses in human and material resources with no fewer than 25,000 orphans, 27,000 widows and over 3,000 houses destroyed with nearly 400,000 livestock rustled in the first eight years of the menace.