Insurgency: Buni commissions, market stalls, school, others in Yobe

Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni on Monday inaugurated rehabilitated 296 markets stalls, 304 newly constructed shops, motor park in Buni yadi.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed a primary school for Internally Displace Persons (IPDs) in Buni Gari constructed by the Shell petroleum Development Nigeria Limited in partnership with Yobe state government.

While commissioning the projects, Buni said the projects was executed by the state government in partnership with United Nations Development Programmes to provide support and cushion the effects of suffering by Buni Yadi community.

Buni stated that the projects is dear to his administration because of the crucial role of economic recovery of people who were displaced by activities of insurgency.

“Buni Yadi is indeed the commercial headquarters of the southern part of yobe state that has the huge commercial activities with traders from other part of the state and neighbouring state of Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba as well as livestock traders from other part of the country, “he said

The governor noted that the market will rejuvenate the economy activities of the people, boost local revenue and fast track the recovery reconstruction and rehabilitation drive of his administration.

He revealed that the school would provide children in the community with the opportunity to adjust school and obtained education.

Buni Gari International primary school projects comprises of 4 blocks of 16 class rooms, fully furnished administration block, computer room, complete Solar powered borehole and reservoir.

Others are children playground, assembly ground, gatehouse, inverter room, child friendly toilets, WASH facilities, and boundary wall respectively.