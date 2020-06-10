Insurgency: Buratai, defence minister meet behind closed door

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), on Tuesday met with Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai behind closed door in his office in Abuja.

 Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the Minister, Mohammad Abdulkadri, in a statement, stated that the Army Chief’s visit was to give the Minister operational brief after his return from the frontline in the North-east.

According to the statement, “Buratai’s visit to the Minister of Defence is less than  24 hours after briefing  President Muhammadu Buhari at the  State  House.”

Buratai has been in the epicenter of counter terrorism operations in the North-east for over two months.

The statement added that, “Although , the blow -by- blow accounts  of the operational briefs by Lt Gen Buratai to the Minister of Defence  were not disclosed to the Media, but it is implied that it cannot  be far-fetched from what are trending  in the public and Media domains.

“They included, the fire powers of the troops that neutralised 1,429 Boko Haram terrorists  and the arrest of the informants of the  criminal elements as well as decisive  and aggressive posture and high   morale of the troops in prosecuting the new battle plans under his command.

“Again, part of the issues supposedly  discussed  in the security  briefs covered  classified informations and strategic  battle plans which cannot  be publicised so as not to compromise and undermine  the technicality and  tacticalility of the  war  proceedings.” 

