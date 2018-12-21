Insurgency: Buratai visits soldiers, police in North east

As part of his continuous efforts to continually interact with commanders and troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the North east, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, yesterday visited 27 Task Force Brigade and troops and the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, where the 2,000 Mobile Policemen were undergoing training.

Accompanied by Principal Staff Officers and Directors from the army headquarters, the army chief was conducted round the school and later briefed by the Commandant of the school, Brig. Gen. CA Apere, according to a statement by the army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman.

Present throughout the visit also were the Commander 27 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General AO Oyelade, Brigadier General AS Ishaq, He is the Nigeria Police Coordinator Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Superintendent Nicholas Tawani, amongst other military and police officers.

