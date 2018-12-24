Insurgency: CDS, service chiefs in Maiduguri

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olononisakin (CDS) and service chiefs at the weekend held a meeting in Maiduguri, Borneo State, to further strategise on the ongoing war against Boko Haram terrorists.

The CDS arrived the Nigerian Air Force Base Maiduguri with the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and were received by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai who had been in the theatre.

Upon arrival the CDS and the service chiefs met with operational commanders at the NAF base conference hall in Maiduguri.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, said meeting was a routine by the security chiefs to re-strategise on the counted Insurgency operations in the North east.

It would be recalled that penultimate week, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, directed the service chief to relocate to North to ensure proper coordination of the ongoing war against Boko Haram terrorists.

The Minister’s directives came after the November 18 attacked by Boko Haram at a military base in Metele, Borno state, where 23 officers and soldiers lost their lives.

