Insurgency: Don proposes national summit on North-east

A former lecturer in the Department of Political Science and Administration, University of Maiduguri and currently Dean Faculty or Arts and Social Sciences, Nigerian Defence Academic (NDA) Professor Usman Alh Tar, has called for National submit on North east.

The university don also called for the strengthening of the North East Development Commission (NEDC ) among other measures that would fast track the development of the region and bring permanent solutions to various humanitarian crises facing the IDPS and other victims of insurgency in the region.

Speaking at a public lecture organised by Modibbo Adama University (MAU) Yola Monday, with the theme: Conflict Continuum and Food Security in North Eastern Nigeria: Reflections on Key Issues and Policy Recommendations, Prof. Tar said the ongoing humanitarian interventions in the North-east should be targeted at IDPs’ resilience and efforts must focus on investment in livelihood assets as this would help build their capabilities and recover from the shocks of displacement.

He further explained that, governments and aids agencies should go beyond food aid and lay more emphasis on cash transfers alongside food deliveries to people in need in parts of the North-east where markets are functioning and local conditions are becoming favourable, adding that, cash transfers are effective tool to accelerate progress towards zero hunger and the attainment of the sustainable Development Goals come 2030.

According to him, in focusing on building economic access to food, special attention should also be focused on employment generation for vulnerable, local food production and access, access to timely and cheaper inputs, micro finance supports, particularly for the productive sectors such as agriculture and livestock restocking among others.

Prof. Tar also called on states and federal governments to promote sustainable agriculture technologies and practices that minimise agriculture carbon footprint and its impacts on natural resources including soil and water adding that, investment in good governance, security and rule of law are possible solutions that will lead to peace building and reduced the possibility of conflict relapsed in the North-east