Insurgency has depleted housing population in N/East — Official

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mr Mohammed Alkali, has lamented that the housing population in the North east which was about four million had been depleted by activities of insurgents.

He said the action of insurgents over the years necessitated the construction of housing units to help address infrastructure deficit in the region.

To this end, Alkali inaugurated the construction of 500 housing units in Gombe State as part of its efforts towards rebuilding the sub-region affected by insurgency recently.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, Alkali, said the gesture was in compliance with the mandate of the commission.

He said out of the 500 units to be constructed in the state, 250 would be constructed in Gombe metropolis while the remaining 250 would be located in other towns across the state.

The NEDC boss added that the construction of the houses expected to start immediately would be equipped with water supply, lighting and commercial spaces among other facilities.

Also speaking, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state said that no fewer than 75,000 families had relocated to the state and already integrated with the people following the effects of the insurgency.

Yahaya, however, decried that as a result of such relocation, facilities in the state were being overstretched.

“A lot of our resources have been put to stress from schools to hospitals to other social facilities that were in dire need of help and NEDC came handy and is doing well enough to support us,” he said.

The governor said the housing development initiative was coming at a “critical and crucial time” and was worth commendation.

He said “It is for this parcel of land that has been lying fallow for so long but we decided to commit it. This is because we have the belief that whatever you promise you deliver and people will benefit from your contribution.”