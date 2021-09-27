Insurgency: NEDC commissions 14.7bn reconstructed bridges in Adamawa

After 7 years of untold hardship and disruption of socio-economic activities as a result of destruction of some bridges in Michika and Madagali local governments linking northern Adamawa with Borno by Boko Haram, the North East Development Commission (NEDC), has commissioned the Kuzum Bridge in Michika local government for public use.

That of Delichim and Wurro Ngayandi have reached 70 percent completion.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Kuzum bridge in Michika local government over the weekend, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, said the intervention was in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and it will boost socio-economic activity and bring succour to the people.

He further reiterated the commitment of the commission to live up to the mandate and expectation of Nigerians, adding that the commission has already signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Works for the construction of another bridge in Jabbi Lamba to Belel road in Adamawa state.

Also speaking, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, represented by the Controller of Works in charge of Adamawa, Mr. salihu Abubakar, attributed the success of the project to timely intervention of the NEDC which subsequently took over the funding of the projects.

He put the cost of all the three bridges at N14.7bn, adding that with the commissioning, the socio economic activities in the affected areas will be enhanced for the benefits of Nigerians.

On his part, Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by the deputy governor, assured NEDC and all other relevant government agency and other development partners of his administrations readiness to partner with them for the overall good of the state.

He commended the NEDC under the leadership of Alkali and the Federal Ministry of Works for the interventions which will go a long way to boost socio-economic activities.

It would be recalled that, following the destruction of the bridges which linked Adamawa with Borno state, the contract was awarded by the Federal Ministry of Works in 2014, but not much was achieved until the North East Development Commission came in and took over the funding of the projects.