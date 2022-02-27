Insurgency: Nigeria, Indonesia to partner on intelligence sharing

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), has restated the need for Nigeria and Indonesia to review cooperation and collaboration in information and intelligence sharing to meet contemporary requirements in digital electronic deployment.

A statement by the minister’s media aide Mohammad Abdulkadri quoted the minister as saying this when the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap paid him a courtesy at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Magashi said Nigeria is exploring new ways to rejig defence diplomatic ties with Indonesia.

He emphasised a win – win business transaction in the purchase of military equipment cloaked in gradual and systematic transfer of technology to grow the nation’s defence productive capabilities.

The Defence Minister and the Indonesian Ambassador who was accompanied to the Ship House by the newly deployed Defence Attache to Nigeria Colonel Ottow Resalino Maniagasi in the bilateral talk, agreed to explore new ways with prospect for inclusion in the envisioned Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

Speaking during the visit, Harahap who has concurrent accreditations to ten countries and ECOWAS, identified specific areas in technological support to boost support for counter terrorism operations and other military campaigns in the country.

Both parties however agreed on putting necessary ingredients and documents together that will midwife a more robust engagements two countries.