Insurgency: Reps ask army to publish names of fallen soldiers 

The House of Representatives has asked the authority of the Nigerian Army to publish names of the fallen heroes lost to the fight against insurgency in the North East part of the country.

However, the House said the published only after due consultations with families of the personnel noting that it would enable the nation to know how its resources in the fight against insurgency has been maximised.

Similarly, it resolved to constitute an Ad hoc committee to investigate the operational lapses that led to the reported massacre of 118 soldiers by Boko Haram at the Melete army base, Borno State.

The committee has been given the mandate to probe the utilisation of all funds recently appropriated for the fight against insurgency in the north east, and make appropriate recommendations to the House.

This came amidst several members’ expression of disappointment with the handling of security issues by President Muhammadu Buhari, whom they said his service chiefs have failed the nation.

Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, had in a motion under matters of urgent public importance, lamented that the attack, which initial casualty figure was put at 44 soldiers, was later to be confirmed that 118 soldiers and officers, was an embarrassment to the nation.

Speaking during the debate, Hon. Aminu Shagari said he had unfortunately lost his initial confidence on the current government’s promises to tackle insurgency in the North East.

“I am personally very disappointed that things are going from bad to worst. Where are all the monies appropriated to equip our troops going into?”, he said while also lamenting the reports that soldiers were still using riffles procured in the late 70s to execute the war.

Also, Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Hon. Abdulsamad Dasuki revealed that “there is nothing to write home about” in terms of the numerical strength of the Nigerian armed forces, even as they according to him “are technically backward”.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara, after listening to several other contributions, including from Idris Wase, Edward Pwajok, Zakari Mohammed, Sani Abdul,Beni Lar and Ali Magaji among others, also submitted that something must have gone wrong somewhere. How did Cameroon,Chad and Niger manage to mobilise resources to police their boarders, what of the multinational Task Force, or has it collapse? We have to begin to take responsibilities as leaders”, he said.



