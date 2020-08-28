Insurgency: We’ll continue to support MNJTF – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the assurance that Nigeria would continue to provide support for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) based in N’djamena, Chad Republic.

The president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the president gave assurance when he received the executive secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission, MNJTF, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu.

According to the statement, Nigeria will continue to provide the support despite being at what he called “the low ebb of resources caused by Covid-19 and fallen oil prices.”

President Buhari said despite paucity of resources, the security of Nigeria and that of her neighbours must had pride of place, “so I will consult with all the relevant officials, and we will do our best.”

Nuhu had earlier updated the president on the proposed recharge of Lake Chad, which he said was one of the priorities of Lake Chad Basin Commission, “and for which you have great passion.”

He also informed the president that the governments of China and Italy were of great support, and positive action should commence soon.

Nuhu commended countries which had contributed troops to MNJTF, adding, however, that kinetic military approach alone would not eradicate insurgency, and that emphasis must also be placed on the root causes, particularly poverty.