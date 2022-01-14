Insurgents, bandits thrive on publicity from media – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Genl Faruk Yahaya has said that the media plays key role in the success or otherwise of military operations and therefore remains an indispensable partner of the Nigerian Army.

General Yahaya however, disclosed that insurgents and bandits thrive on the publicity they get from a section of the media, noting that if their activities are denied media publicity, fifty percent of the military’s job would have been done.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu quoted the COAS as saying this when he hosted the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Sun Publishing Limited, Mr Onuoha Ukeh and his management team at the Army Headquarters.

The COAS maintained that support and sacrifices of the media in the fight against insurgency and banditry are well noted and highly appreciated.

He pointed out that expectations of the NA are that the media will continue to support the efforts of the military, as part of their patriotic duty, by giving publicity to troops’ operations, which he said, will undoubtedly shore up troops’ morale and fighting will.