Integrate migrant workers in Covid-19 prevention, response plans – ILO

The International Labour Organisation (ILO), Abuja office, has made case for the safeguarding of the rights of migrant workers at all times.

This was the consensus at a one day webinar organised by the Abuja Office of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on the impact of Covid-19 on the rights of migrant workers in Nigeria.

In his presentations, the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu said Nigeria is a signatory to the international conventions on the rights of migrant and therefore the need to abide by its provision even during emergency situations like the Covid-19 pandemic that has negatively impacted on the socio-economic fabric of the globe.

“Any emergency response to Covid-19 must be carried out in strict accordance with international human rights standards, including the Convention on Migrant Workers. Such responses must integrate migrant workers into the national Coronavirus (Covid-19) prevention and response plans and policies including ensuring their access to health services,” Ojukwu said.

He added that migrants should be allowed to go home if they choose to do so.

On her part, the Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition in Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah, expressed worry that most migrant workers in the informal sector were exposed to loss of jobs due to Covid-19 and therefore the need for a data on those who lost their jobs so as to give them social protection cover. She further urged all stakeholders to cooperate in guaranteeing the rights of migrants so as to prevent them from falling victims of human traffickers.

Also speaking, the Nigeria Country Director Amnesty International, Osai Ojigho, emphasised the need to harmonise domestic and international provisions on the rights of indigenous and migrant workers so as to address the ambiguity as to the rights ascribed to nationals and non-nationals.

She discouraged the imposition of penalty for violation of Covid-19 guidelines and advocated for intensification of knowledge about the disease and post penalty.

In her presentation, the ILO Regional Labour Migration and Mobility Specialist, Gloria Chammartin, drew attention to the deplorable condition of migrants in detention facilities where some of them are being infected. Chammartin called for social protection, capacity building and labour reintegration of migrant and returnee migrant workers noting that they contribute to the development of the host and country of origin. She further urged African Nations to have a common position on International Labour Standard as well as to strengthen the capacity of their embassies/consular office to handle migration issues.

In his remarks, the Director of ILO Abuja Office, Dennis Zulu, expressed optimism that issues raised at the webinar will lead to formal policies and concrete action towards protecting all categories of employees including migrant and returnee migrant workers.