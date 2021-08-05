Intensify operations against bandits- COAS charges troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has charged troops of 8 Division and Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) to intensify their operations against bandits marauding in parts of North-west.

He however, urged the troops to always show respect for the fundamental human rights of law abiding citizens in the conduct of their operations.

A statement by Director Army Public Relations Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu Wednesday, said the COAS gave the charge while addressing troops during operational tour of 8 Division and its formations and units.

Its said commending the troops for their operational exploits in curtailing the activities of the criminals, General Yahaya urged them to promote synergy among the military and other security agencies.

The statement said: “The COAS urged the officers and soldiers to be proactive and resilient in order to crush the bandits and expedite the restoration of normalcy to the affected states.

” He assured the troops that their welfare is uppermost in the agenda of his command. Gen Yahaya admonished them to ensure they conduct their operations in compliance with extant operational codes of conduct and regulations.”