Inter, Chelsea agree to extend Moses loan deal

Victor Moses will remain with Inter Milan until the end of the season after the Serie A giants and Chelsea reached agreements regarding a two-month loan extension.

Moses joined Inter on a six-month loan deal in January.

The Nerazzurri have been in talks with Chelsea and Manchester United in order to extend the loan deals of Moses and Chilean Alexis Sanchez.

The duo were set to return to their parent clubs at the end of this month, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the season to be extended until mid-August.

Moses’ loan deal according to FCInterNews, will now last until the end of August.

Inter Milan are however not planning to keep Moses beyond this season with the club on the verge of signing Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has featured in six league games for Antonio Conte’s men.

He bagged an assist in Sunday’s 2-1 away win against Parma.