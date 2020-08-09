Inter-Faith clerics unite behind Buhari in prayers to defeat insecurity, corruption

The National Inter-Faith Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) over the weekend said it is united in prayers behind President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts to rid the nation of criminal elements and corrupt individuals.

According to the Christian and Islamic clerics, the president is the target of “evil forces” unhappy with his progress in the anti-graft campaign and the war against insurgency.

The religious leaders made this known at the grand finale of the 21 days Inter-Faith Prayer and Intercessory programme at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Deputy National Coordinator of the group, Sheikh Abdullahi Muhammad, revealed that there is a gang up to discredit the current administration.

“Nigeria is a great country, and it is a known fact that the forces of darkness are not happy with the great efforts of President Muhamadu Buhari toward addressing the various challenges in the country,” his statement reads in part.

“These individuals and groups have been very ferocious in their evil desire against Nigeria. This is why the Unity Church and the Unity Masjid has been praying for the past 21 days for Allah’s protection on our leaders as well as the people.

For his part, the body’s National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, said Nigerians owe it a duty to show gratitude for the preservation of the president’s life despite the avalanche of conspiracies against him and his administration.

According to Bishop Garuba, Nigerians are “proud of the modest achievements of our security agencies so far, and that is why we have not relented in offering prayers continually such as this gathering for God to continue to deliver victory to our troops in battle.”