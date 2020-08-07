Inter-faith forum feeds 500 Ebonyi IDPs

Over 500 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) in Ebonyi state have been fed by a religious organisation known as Interfaith Dialogue Forum For Peace (IDFP).

IDFP, an inter denominational organisation, gave palliatives and COVID-19 protective kits to IDPs living in Nwofe, Izzi and Ezillo, in Ishielu local government areas of Ebonyi state.

The forum, which is an international NGO, is planning to bringing about dialogue between Christians and Muslims in the community.

IDFP called on the federal government to replicate what it is doing in the North-east in Ebonyi state as the number of IDPs in the state is overwhelming.

Chairman of the Ebonyi state IDFP, Achbishop Christopher Nweke Ede, said the organisation chosed ten pilot states for the distribution of palliatives and Ebonyi is a beneficiary.

“This forum came to assist the IDPS, we choose ten pilot states and Ebonyi state is one of the states.

“The forum is to sensitise the people on coronavirus, share nose mask, senitisers and give palliatives so that they will not contact the virus.

The vice president of Islamic Council of Nigeria (ICON) and member of central coordinator, Council of Interstate Forum for Peace (CIFP), sponsored by CASI from Viana, repeated what Archbishop Ede said.

He said: “IDFP is a life touching organisation made up of Muslim leaders and Christian leaders put together by Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Italy .They are want to use religion to better the life of the people.”

“We are here today because there is a pilot program called reach the IDPs for COVID-19 sensitisation, demonstration of protective measures and distribution of some personal palliatives. Ebonyi state is one of the ten pilot states and we have chosen two IDP locations here in Nwofe Izzi local government and the second venue will be in Eziulo, Ishielu local government.

Nwofe is the first place of call and the NGO is about two years now,” he said.