Inter-state travel ban’s crippled hotels, proprietors cry out

Hotels proprietors in the country under the aegis of Nigeria Hotels Association have lamented that the inter-state travel ban imposed by the federal government to contain the spread of coronavirus has crippled their businesses.

The national president of the association, Eze Patrick Anyanwu, while addressing journalists at Zaranda Hotel Bauchi on Friday said they had recorded huge losses since the imposition of the ban.

He said 95 per cent of their customers were travellers “who come from other states,” lamenting that many hotels now resorted to borrowing money from banks for the maintenance of the hotels and payment of staff salaries.

Anyanwu, who stated that hotels contributed “immensely to national development especially through provision of jobs to citizens,” urged the federal government to include them among the beneficiaries of the Covid-19 palliative to save the business from collapse.

“Above all, the request of our financial palliative through the umbrella of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) as a special intervention is hereby being stressed again.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform the federal government that the hospitality industry is very important in this country. We are the ones accommodating your visitors coming into the country from all over the world. We are contributing immensely to the economy of this country,” he said.

The hotel proprietors said if markets and places of worship “which can gather people” could be opened, the federal government should also lift inter-state ban, assuring that the hotels would comply with the Covid-19 precautionary guidelines.