Interesting facts about Queen Elizabeth II

There is no doubt that Queen Elizabeth was an extremely remarkable woman. The very fact she welcomed the new Prime Minister just two days ago is really quite unbelievable.

As the National Bereavement Alliance has tweeted, at times of national mourning like these, private griefs can be reawakened.

Queen Elizabeth II was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926

To parents the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother).

She was crowned Queen on 2 June 1953

Her official title is: Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

Her nickname is Lillibet.

Elizabeth and her sister Margaret were both homeschooled with courses including French, mathematics, history, art, dance, and singing lessons.

She is the longest reigning monarch ever in Britain

Beating even Queen Victoria (her great-great-grandma!).

As Queen, she has been served by 15 UK Prime Ministers, including Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, Boris Johnson and more recently Liz Truss.

Only two days ago The Queen met and appointed a new British prime minister, conducting her crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition of power from one prime minister to another.

Interesting, Queen Elizabeth has reigned for 30% of U.S. history.

During her 70-year reign, she witnessed: 17 World Cups, the first Champions League, the election of the first Ballon d’Or, the birth of Diego Maradona.

Queen Elizabeth II has witnessed world wars, fall of USSR, birth of Israel, atomic bombs, invention of computers, JFK assassination, Moon landing, HIV/AIDS, Internet, 9/11 and many more.

The Queen is Head of the Commonwealth, a group of 54 independent countries who were once ruled by Great Britain but have since gained their independence. She is also Queen of 15 Commonwealth realms in addition to the UK. Australia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, St Chirstopher and Nevis, St Lucia and Tuvalu.

The Queen has visited 116 countries. She is probably the most widely-travelled head of state in history.

The Queen is a trained mechanic. As an 18 year old Princess during the Second World War she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), the women’s branch of the British Army. As part of her training she undertook a driving and vehicle maintenance course and qualified as a mechanic on 14 April 1945.

Her favourite dogs are corgis

She even invented a new breed of dog when her corgi mated with a dachshund belonging to her sister, Princess Margaret, creating the “dorgi”.

She’s the only person in the UK allowed to drive without a licence.

The Queen has two birthdays, her actual birthday 21 April and her official birthday, which is held on a Saturday in June – when the weather’s better

The Queen first sent an email in 1976 and published her first Instagram post in 2019!

She has many hobbies, including horse riding, pigeon racing, and football she’s an Arsenal supporter.

