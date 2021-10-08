Interfaith forum tasks PLASEIC on credible LG polls

The Plateau State Interfaith Dialogue for Forum for Peace (IDFP) has urged the State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEIC), to conduct free, fair and credible elections that will allow for peaceful co-existence.

The IDFP, made the appeal during a press conference after its quarterly meeting led by co-chairmen, Malam Sani Mudi and Pastor Julius Irabor, held at Pastoral center Jos.

Malam Mudi, said the meeting discussed matters concerning the forthcoming Saturday 9th October, 2021 elections, and come up with some suggestions.

“We have noticed the apprehensions of citizens of Plateau State. There are those that are saying elections shoud not hold, they have their reasons.

“There are those that are saying elections shoud hold and they have their reasons,” they said.

The forum further said since government have decided that elections will hold, then it should ensure that a free, fair and credible polls are conducted.

“Elections must be seen to respect the wishes of the people,” it said.

The forum also advised government to prioritise the issue of security.

“Security agencies should be very objective and fair, we don’t want them to be partisan in their conduct before, during and even after the elections.

“We appeal to them to be ready and decisive with trouble makers, apprehend them and let them face the full wrath of the law.

“Any body no matter his position, found conducting himself contrary to the norms of the elections should also be apprehended,” the forum urged.

They also urged the PLASEIC to ensure smooth conduct of the elections that will make Plateau proud at the end of it all.

“We also urged the state government to maintain dialogue with religious bodies, before and after the elections,” they said.