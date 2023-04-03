Interim government: Nobody should jeopardise May 29 handover, Afenifere warns 

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Monday, warned against any step that can jeopardise the handover of the rein of power to elected officers come May 29, 2023.

Afenifere handed down the warning in a statement by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Afenifere said the warning was prompted by reports of steps taken that may be prejudicial to the swearing-in of winners of the just concluded elections come May 29.

The pan Yoruba socio political group stressed that ” such steps included the attempts to rubbish the outcome of the said elections especially the presidential election that took place on February 25th, the resuscitation of the calls for the formation of an interim government and protests or rallies being conducted, especially in Abuja and the United States of America against the result of the said election.

Afenifere pointed out that it felt so concerned about the untoward development because of how it is gaining currency in the country and even outside the shores of the land, adding that those who are fanning embers of non-inauguration to be aware that the monster being courted would affect not only the presidency to be headed by the winner of the election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“In view of the setbacks the contraption of Interim Government always brings, it is important to let its advocates know that it is an ill-wind that blows no-one any good. Those of them who, simply because they were uncomfortable with the result of February 25, presidential election, want the baby to be thrown away with the bath-water,” it said.

