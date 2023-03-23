Interior minister, agency heads mourn late board secretary, Rufai

The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has condoled with the family and people of Kano state over the passing of their daughter, wife, mother and aunt, late Hajia Aisha Ahmed Rufa’i.

The minister described Hajia Aisha Rufai as fantastic officer whom she met about 18 months ago and has left an indelible mark in the sand of time.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, Aregbesola spoke Thursday when he led a delegation to the family home of the late Board Secretary at Korau Road, Nassarawa, GRA, Kano.

“Hajia Rufa’i brought into the Federal service, an immeasurable transformation to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) where she served. She transformed the office space from the inside to the outside and still the transformation is still ongoing as I’m talking to you.

“She turned around the infrastructure rot prevalent at the office building into something we are all proud of today. Today when the ministry has any special event, we use the Board’s conference room. The board room was also transformed, she created a very cozy office space for the chairman. All these she did in less than 18 months.

“This is not to belittle the other things she did, which cannot be physically measured. She has almost completed the digitization of the entire board operation. Now you don’t need to know anybody to be employed. She operationalized the use of Computer Based Test, CBT, in the conduct of recruitment and promotion exercise,” the minister stated.

The minister further eulogized the late Board Secretary, describing her as a dedicated officer, committed, loyal and transformative.

“All I have said today is to make you know how versatile, transformative, committed, loyal and creative Hajia was. Your daughter did her best and was a very fine officer who gave her best in service to her fatherland. The service will greatly miss her.

“We commit her to Almighty Allah, we pray that God forgive her shortcoming, grant her Aljannah Firdaus and uphold those she has left behind.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Alh. Ibrahim Habu Sule, stated that said Hajia Aisha Rufa’i emulated her father and is a worthy Ambasador of the family. Just like her father will bring files home to treat and make sure the job doesn’t suffer unnecessary delay, Hajia continued that same path and was dedicated to the end.

“We feel honoured to have received you and the entire leadership of the Ministry into our home today. We know our daughter to be exactly who you have described. Just like her father will bring files home to treat and make sure the job doesn’t suffer unnecessary delay, Hajia continued that same path and was dedicated to the end. We thank you for this visit and your prayers,” Alh. Sule stated.

The minister ended the visit with prayers for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine comfort for her family, friends and associates.

On the entourage of the Minister are the two Federal Commissioners of the CDCFIB; Ado Abdullahi Jafaar (Discipline and General Purpose Committee), and Maj. Gen. Emmanuel E. Bassey (Rtd) (Appointment and Promotion Committee).

Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abubakar Audi; Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Haliru Nababa; Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Idris Jere; Controller General, Federal Fire Service (FFS), Abulduganiyu Jaji amongst other high ranking officials of the Ministry of Interior were also in attendance.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

