Interlinked Technologies records N157.885m revenue

Interlinked Technologies Plc has recorded revenue of N157.885 million for the financial year ended June 30, 2018.

The amount represents a drop of 10 per cent compared with N175.337 million reported the previous year.

The operating expenses also fell by 10 per cent to N39.446 million from N44.031 million recorded in the comparable period of 2017.

An analysis of the company result submitted at the Nigerian Stock Exchange NSE showed that profit before tax stood at N3.053 million against negative of N7.990 million made in the preceding year.

The profit after tax increased by 119 per cent to N1.763 million against loss of N9.214 million in the comparable period of last year.

The non-current assets fell by five percent to N23.076 million from N24.282 million made in the comparative period while current assets dropped to N453.807 million from N476.333 million in the previous year, bringing the total assets to N476.883 million from N500.615 million recorded in 2017.

Net finance cost was N196 million against N434 million in 2017 financial year.

