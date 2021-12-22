Internal wrangling won’t affect APC’s chances in 2023 – Bagudu

Kebbi state Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu has assured that the internal wrangling within the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not make the party sink ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor, who said this Wednesday while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, noted that difference in opinion was part of party politics.

Bagudu said instead of disintegrating, the current disagreements in the party would eventually bring out the best in the ruling party and lead it to progress.

The governor said despite the wrangling, the APC, under the present national caretaker committee, has attracted more people, including serving governors and federal legislators.

“First, let us know that the distinction between democracy and possibly other forms of government is that there will be differences of opinion and the hope that such differences of opinion will from time to time bring out the best or move society forward.

“We have been a party that recognises that there will never be one voice and we don’t pray that there will be one voice. We pray that people should be able to express themselves, bring different ideas, even when they conflict those ideas within the systems created by the democracy sit and iron them out.

“To suggest that because there is dissent or differences in opinion, that it will affect the fortune of our party, I think that is quite far-fetched. We are a party that recognises that for us to continue to deliver, we must debate, we must compete, and we must bring ideas to the government.

“Mind you, remember that particularly in the last two years, under the current caretaker committee chairman, Mai-Mala Buni, three serving governors, one serving deputy governor, a number of serving senators, members of the National Assembly, former this, former that have joined the party.

“That is the best evidence that this party is continuing to deliver on the promises that Nigerians have trusted us with, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

On insecurity in Kebbi state, the governor urged Nigerians to be cautious about security issues.

“I think Nigerians; we have to be contextual about security issues. We are part of the human race and as long as the problem is not solved, anywhere, you cannot escape it sometimes.

“Many gains have been made, that is the thing, but there will always be that isolated or sporadic issue somewhere. What is important is for us to strengthen each other, strengthen our communities, support our communities, support our security agencies, support measures that will ensure that we will dominate rather than those who do not wish us well,” he said.

PGF on convention date

In a related development, Director General Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman has called on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to urgently release the specific date for the party’s national convention.

Lukman, while denying media reports that he was opposed to direct primaries, urged the National Assembly’s leadership to rework contentious clauses in the rejected bill and forward same to the president for his assent.

Speaking during the unveiling of his new book, “APC and Campaign for New Nigeria”, Wednesday in Abuja, the PDG boss further tasked party leaders on the question of internet provision within the party to ensure that every member of the party is aware of the records of members without any dispute.”

On direct primary or otherwise, Lukman said: “I am not opposed to direct primary, but there are some conditions which must be met for direct primary to be able to provide the democratic platform that will confirm the voice of individual members of the party.”

While commending Buni-led national caretaker committee, Lukman said: “I’m happy from the information we got from the media, the caretaker committee has confirmed that the convention is going to take place in February.

“My appeal is for the caretaker committee to remain proactive; certain issues should not be allowed to go into speculation. Information about the date of the convention, I think should be made public so that every party member knows when the convention is going to hold in February.

“We must commend the leadership of H.E Mai Mala Buni, for rising to that occasion and affirming that the February date is sacrosanct. So, party members should look forward for a specific date that will be announced by the caretaker committee.

“Some of those conditions include the fact that the membership of the political party must be very clear; it should not be in dispute. In APC, we are very clear in terms of ensuring that we prioritise the question of developing the membership database of our party. That was why we went through the process of membership registration and revalidation.”

Direct/indirect primary

On the controversy over direct and indirect primaries, he said “the whole debate about direct or indirect primary is basically an APC issue. To that extent, my position is to appeal to the leadership of the National Assembly to provide the necessary leadership so that we don’t muddle up issues.

“My argument is that the original bill which went for public hearing did not include all those provisions. It was out of the momentary anger I think, against governors following the management of the Congresses that led to the situation whereby National Assembly (NASS) members felt compelled to amend the law and include direct primaries.

“The issues that are necessary in the Electoral Act which are not contentious are issues of electronic transmission of results and all the other issues.

“I think they should rework it and submit it to Mr. President for assent. The other issues of direct primaries should go through the normal legislative process and if it is passed, so be it, so that we don’t throw the baby away with the bath water.”

On the message of his latest book, Lukman said it is basically an appeal to APC leaders to prioritise internal negotiations.

“Democracy is about negotiations. Our leaders have demonstrated very good capacity to make sacrifices and that is how the party even came about.

“I think at this point, it is important that our leaders embrace negotiations. It is just about ensuring that meetings take place and decisions taken are respected. It is the capacity of organs of the party to meet that provides a platform for negotiations.

“Another point which is there in the book is an appeal to party leaders again to prioritise the issue of relationship because the major challenge of politics in this country today is poor management of relationship among party leaders.

“This is creating a lot of internal crisis and I believe that as we move towards the convention, we should resume meetings of statutory organs of the party because that will help a number of issues whether it is that of congresses or any other disagreement. One meeting can settle everything.

“Our leaders should be able to convene a meeting, possibly, a meeting of National Caucus or National Executive Committee (NEC) before the convention, on the basis of which we can begin to resume the process of reorganizing ourselves and facing the challenge of providing leadership to this country as we move to 2023,” he added.