International Alert-Nigeria tasks stakeholders to insist on answers to election promises

The International Alert-Nigeria has called on stakeholders across the country to push that the pre-conditions for peace and stability are well emphasized and institutions are able to be held accountable where the people are demanding answers for why what was promised with the elections hasn’t met the aspirations of the population.

The Country Director, Paul-Bemshima Nyulaku at the National Stability Dialogue : Promoting Post-election stability, Justice and Gender Inclusion, said this needs to be done constructively and with the right evidence with no chance for being misconstrued as mischief making but an effort that draws from deep patriotism beneficial to the National interest and for the common good.

He said there seems to be relative peace but recent events still leave much to worry how the elections have come in the way of stability and national cohesion.

He observed that they have witnessed minimal post-election violence and urge Nigerians to remain peaceful and apply non-violent means for seeking redress where they feel there has been a violation.

He said the incoming government must prioritize national reconciliation and seek to build broad support for democratic institutions and nonviolent conflict resolution .

According to him, the International Alert in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience-OSPRE (National Early Warning Centre) will launch a new initiative to promote national stability, dialogue and reduce violence around the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

He said this part of the UK Conflict Security and Stability Fund (CSSF) supported “Promoting stability, access of justice and accountability in North-West Nigeria: Achieving justice promotes stability” project.

The Former Chief of Defence Staff and Force Commander UN/AU Hybrid Mission in Dafur, General Martin -Luther Agwai, said the issue of dialogue is not negotiation but for us to dialogue with eachother and talk in neutrality .

In his words, “We need to talk in neutrality and see it as it is . We should be open about it and it can only be done when we identify what is wrong that we can rectify it.”

