International Alert trains Bauchi, Yobe youth on conflict management, peace building



As part of efforts to build sustainable peace in the north east, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) called ‘International Alert’ has organized a three days training to selected youth from Bauchi and Yobe states on conflicts management, peace building and civic responsibilities.



The workshop which was opened Wednesday at Custodian Hotels in Gombe state was meant to train the youth as ‘Peace Mentors’ in the two states.



Speaking during the opening ceremony of the training, the Senior Project Officer of International Alert Bauchi Sunday Momoh Jimoh explained that the participants were selected from different local governments of the two states.



According to him, the programme was organized in partnership with Bauchi and Yobe state governments adding that the trainees would be supported by the organization to step down the training to at least 600 other youths who will pass the message too to their peers so that peace could be achieved in the two societies.



Sunday who stated that International Alert is one of the leading world’s peace building organizations with over 30 years experience said they have worked in 25 countries.



He noted that their vision is that people and their societies can resolve conflicts without violence, working together to build sustainable and inclusive peace.



While lamenting that in most cases of violence, youth are involved but are excluded in decision making on peace, he opined that such decisions do not work effectively as a result of not capturing the yearnings and inputs of the youth.



“The objective of the workshop is to increase the leadership role of young people in addressing local drivers of conflicts and fragility in Bauchi and Yobe states.



“Increase youth participation in conflict prevention, mitigation and management. Increase youth access in decision making on local development and economic empowerment initiative”. He said.



In his remarks, the representative from ministry of youth Yobe state Mohammed Aliyu lauded the organizers of the training saying it was timely.