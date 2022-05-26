International Children’s Day: SCI’s ambassadors, others make case for children’s rights

As the Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the International Children’s Day (IDY), Save the Children International (SCI), Children’s parliament and Girl Ambassadors have called on the federal government to ensure speedy implementation of the Child Rights Act.

The Borno state speaker for children parliament , Ibrahim Zanna Sunoma, further said they implore the government to expedite action on the implementation of the save school declaration.

While speaking at the end of a 2- day capacity building training for principal officers of state children’s parliament and girl Ambassadors on Thursday in Abuja , Ibrahim said to help prevent abuse, there should laws against sexual abuse targeted at children.

He also called for that rehabilitation should be provided for affected chidlren and ensure the reporting of cases of abuse.

“There should be legislation and implementation of the Child Rights Act (CRA), free education for all,raise awareness on the consequences of early marriage ,alter the course of a girl’s life and her potential.

” To help prevent attacks on schools, cattle ranching should be implemented to prevent cattle – herder crises and more security personnel should be deployed to affected areas ,” he said .

Also, the Girl Ambassadors, SCI, Etukudo Abasi Dominic said the State of the Nigerian Girls Report reveals that the percentage of young people age 15-19 years who are currently married or in union for women was 22.2 percent while no man was in such union.

She said this is a proof that Early and Forced Child Marriage affects quite a large number of women and girls.

“The Nigerian government has to fulfill its commitment to increase education funding and ensure that States and their local government also invest in Education.

‘There should be continuous advocacy to the executive arms of the State government, ministries, departments and agencies to commit towards the full implementation and ownership of Child Rights Act,” he said.

Also, Director of Advocacy and Campaigns, Save the Children International Nigeria, Amanuel Mamo has called for the creation of a functional CRA implementation committee; creation of specific budget lines on child rights.

He further called appropriation of adequate fund, timely release and proper utilization of available resources to advance child rights at all level.

Caption for pix : Participants at the end of a 2- day capacity building training for principal officers of state children’s parliament and Girl Ambassadors organised by Save the Children International (SCI) on Thursday in Abuja- Adeola Tukuru.

