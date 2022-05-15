International Day of Families: FG to empower 30 families in distress – Humanitarian Minister

As Nigeria and the rest of the world mark the 2022 International Day of Families, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that 30 families in distress are to be empowered by the Ministry.

The United Nations General Assembly in its Resolution 47/237 beginning from 1993 set aside the 15th of May, every year to be observed globally by member states as the International Day of Families.

The theme for the 2022 International Day of Families is “Families and Urbanisation”.

The aim of the International Day of Families is to create awareness and increase knowledge of the social economic and demographic process affecting families around the world. The observance of the day is to raise awareness on issues relating to family as the base unit and building block of the society. It also reflects the importance international community attaches to families and its situation globally.

It aims to raise awareness on the importance of sustainable family – friendly urban policies. Urbanisation is one of the most important mega trends shaping our world and the live and wellbeing of families worldwide. Sustainable urbanisation is related to the achievements of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and targets, such as SDG 1(poverty eradication), SDG 3 (good health and wellbeing); SDG 11(make cities and human settlement inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable), SDG 10 (reduce inequality within and among countries). All the above SDGs and targets depend on how well urbanisation is managed to benefit families and enhance the wellbeing of all generations living in the cities.

According to a statement on Saturday, signed by the Deputy Director Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, the empowerment of the 30 families is part of the Ministry’s effort towards uplifting the lives of families in the country to mark the international day.

She said the ultimate goal of the Ministry is to improve the living standard and enhance the quality of life of families, the poor and the vulnerable in the society, adding that some of the achievements of the Ministry as regards families include family tracing and re-unification, family empowerment, marital dispute resolution, family case work management, provision of grants and micro credit.

Farouq called on every Nigerian to dedicate this year’s celebration to finding lasting solutions to issues affecting the survival and proper development of Nigerian families “I call on all Nigerian families to embark on sustained vigilance and prayers towards bringing to an end the current security challenges facing our nation and displaced communities,” she added.

The Minster commended the concern and support of the International Organisations, MDAs and other relevant Stakeholders towards the observance of the Day.

She enjoined States, Local Government Areas and NGOs to mobilise resources as well as develop programmes to celebrate the day.

She also urged the families to monitor the activities of their children and wards to safe-guard the recruitment and use of children and youths to commit crimes against humanity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

