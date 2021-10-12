International Day of the Girl: HAFAI identifies digital gender divide in technology education, profession

As the world celebrate the International Day of the Girl child, Executive Director of Health Aid For All Initiative(HAFAI) Dr Ugochi Ohajuruka, has identified digital gender divide between boys and girls in technology and innovation profession.



Dr Ohajuruka noted this on Monday when HAFAI in collaboration with Global Glow USA commemorated the International Day of the Girl Child(IDG 2021) and donation of sanitary towels at Junior Secondary School Tundun Wada, Abuja.

The theme of this year’s IDG 2021 is “ Digital Generation our Generation” Bridging the gap in gender digital divide and encouraging more girls in stem education.



She said our Girls are lagging behind in science and technology innovation education and the essence of HAFAI program is to raise awareness on the issue .



“There is advancement globally now and our Girls must not be left behind. We are creating and raising the conversation to say it is everybody’s responsibility.



“The world of the digital access has been left for the male folks . When you talk about Graphic designing , Engineering, Neuro Pilot and Technology field is mostly left for the men which is not suppose to be so . Girls can also bridge the digital divide ,” she said .



She explained that Global Glow is a US based non profit organization working in 23countries to create and operate innovative school programs to mentor girls to advocate for themselves and make their communities stronger.



She said they also work to accelerate girls greatness today so that they can build a better tomorrow.



Health Aid For All Initiative(HAFAI) is a non governmental organization that is focused on maternal, Child and Adolescent Health and it’s interconnection with Gender Equality,Education,Environment and Economic Empowerment will be empowering the girls with knowledge on good Menstrual health and also providing them with free reusable sanitary pads that can last for up to two years.



The plan is to integrate the vision /goals of these two organizations by providing resources,curriculum,training and ongoing support in other to actualize our set objectives.

Also, the Principal of Junior Secondary School Tundun Wada Abuja, Mr Ogunsaki Abiodun Nelson lauded HAFAI for their good gesture stating that the provision by the government for Digital skills in the school is not adequate.

“We have over 500 children in the school and provision is not made to cover 2 or 3 classes,” he said .