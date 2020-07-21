International flight resumption date is not October – FG



The federal government has confirmed that International Flight resumption date is not October, 2020.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who revealed it on his twitter account on Tuesday said the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) just issued a routine 90 day Notices to Airmen (NOTAM).



He said in liaison with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) COVID-19, they will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said the International flight resumption may be earlier than October, 2020.