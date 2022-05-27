International friendlies: Perfect opportunity to turn things around, Ogunjimi tells Super Eagles

The President, Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club (ANFASSC) has advised the Super Eagles to win back the trust of Nigerians with a decent display in the upcoming friendly matches.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to lock horns with the El Tri of Mexico on Saturday in Dallas, United States of America, they will also play Ecuador four days later.

Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi who will be live at the match venues, where he will lead the United States chapter of the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club, to cheer the Super Eagles to Victory noted that it’s quite pertinent to put behind the disappointment of the past.

He said, “It’s still very painful that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup, but we won’t mourn forever, we have to move on and face future challenges.”

“Thankfully, the Nigeria Football Federation has done well to organise the friendly games, and I must say, it’s the perfect opportunity for the boys to deliver.”

The ANFASSC supremo expressed optimism that the invited players and the newly appointed technical crew led by Mr. Jose Peseiro will have a good outing.

