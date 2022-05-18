International friendly: Mexico to unleash Jesus, Jimenez, Herrera, others on Super Eagles￼￼￼

The Mexican Football Federation are set to allow their deadly trio of Sevilla forward, Jesus ‘Tecatito’, Wolverhampton Wanderers striker, Raúl Jiménez and Atletico Madrid’s Hector Herrera to run riot when both teams face-off in international friendly on May 28.

Gerardo Martino, Technical Director of the Mexican National Team has released a star studded 38-man list to meet Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador in friendlies as well as two Nations League games against Suriname and Jamaica in June.

Wolves striker, Jimenez, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Hector Herrera will has been in terrific form for their various European clubs and will lead 35 other players to the camp.

The 38-man list is made up of four goalkeepers, fourteen defenders, fifteen midfielders and five strikers.

New Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseoro, is expected to lead the team when they trade tackles with Mexico in a high-profile international friendly at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, United States on Saturday, May 28.

The Super Eagles will also clash with Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Thursday, 2nd June 2022.

