International friendly: Super Eagles to face Egypt on March 26

Nigeria national team ,the Super Eagles will face their counterpart from Egypt the Pharaohs in a friendly encounter on March 26, 2019 if report emanating from Egyptian Football Federation is anything to go by.

The venue for the high profile game is however yet to be named.

The encounter will come up three days after Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Seychelles.

The Egyptian Football Federation confirmed the friendly match on their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“The Egyptian Football Federation (FFA) has received approval from Nigeria for a friendly match between the two countries in Nigeria on March 26 during the international window, which will also see the last national team qualifiers against Niger in Niamey between March 22-24.

The Super Eagles booked their place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in November.

The Pharaohs defeated the Super Eagles 1-0 the last time both teams met in a friendly match in March 2016.

The Egyptians have also secured a place in Africa’s showpiece event.

The Gernot Rohr team will use the friendly as part of their preparation to assess the readiness of the team for AFCON in which the team had missed the last two editions of the continental soccer fiesta.

Egypt and South Africa have submitted bid to host the competition after CAF stripped Cameroon of the hosting rights.

