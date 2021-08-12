International Youth Day: Minister Dare assures of more youth empowerment, support

The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government will continue to empower Nigerian youth especially in the area of innovative developmental skills

Dare who spoke on Thursday during 2021 International Youth Day celebration in Abuja said the theme for this year’s event which is ‘Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health’ seeks to highlight the urgency of understanding food systems, particularly in the wake of a global pandemic.

The celebration witnessed majority of youth and as National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members in attendance with several entertaining displays by the cultural groups, dance drama and hosts of other activities to the admiration of the youths in attendance.

This year’s International Youth Day celebration offers the world an opportunity to again implement timely policies that will harness the innovative talents of the youth development.

The Minister in his speech said, “This is in realisation of the fact that success of such a global effort may not be achieved without the meaningful involvement and participation of young people.

“Without any iota of doubt, we now know that youth innovation Is a catalyst needed to drive development in all it’s ramifications. With the increasing uptake of technology as an enabler by a huge number of the younger generation, the innovative minds and skills of the youth will serve as the fuel for development.

“Our world is increasingly technology driven by a youthful generation of brilliant and innovative minds who are daring and ready to discover new frontiers through innovation.

“In line with the theme for this year’s celebration, therefore we at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports are of the belief that when the youth are properly educated, engaged, with their innovation and entrepreneurial solutions, they will continue to play a very significant role in the actualisation of the 2030 agenda which include poverty reduction, social inclusion, health care, biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation. The Ministry, therefore uses the opportunity of this celebration to echo the voices of the youth and also assure them that government is committed to working towards more equitable food systems with their full involvement and participation.”

Commending the President’s effort on youth development, Dare said: “The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, through the Ministry, and other partners will step up awareness creation to enable our youth make informed decisions on food choices in line with the increasing global education on the healthiest and most sustainable options for both individuals and the environment. Government will create the enabling environment and inclusive support mechanisms to ensure that the youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life, while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems in line with the objectives of this year’s celebration.”

The training of close to 5,000 Nigerian youth across the six geopolitical zones of the week in critical areas of green stimulus, digital skills, robotics, clean and renewable energy is ongoing.