Internet fraud: No reason to commit crimes, group tells youths





A group, Nigeria Diaspora Network (NDN), has cautioned the Nigerian youths to shun any involvement in cybercrime, popularly known as “yahoo, yahoo”, warning that there is no reason to commit crimes.

NDN is a group of Nigerian professionals in Diaspora working tirelessly towards a transformed Nigeria by advocating for good governance with the aim of sharing opinions to tackle pressing social, economic, democratic and cultural issues in Nigeria.

The Coordinator of the UK Chapter of the NDN, Mr Deji Adebayo, in an interview with journalists on Thursday,

said such act could not guarantee them a good future and urged them to embrace hard work.

Adebayo, a cyber security expert, said:

“The idea of work less and get rich quick is really enticing them (the youth) in indulging in cybercrime and get-rich-quick scheme don’t last for long; it is just temporary. Yes, we have heard many stories that ‘because I’m a graduate and there is no job, that’s why I’m indulging in cybercrime,’ there is absolutely no excuse for committing a crime.

“You either commit a crime, take the blame and subsequently, face the consequences or do not commit it at all.

As a cyber security expert, I would like to advise my fellow youths that cybercrime or what is popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ is not the future for you. You will eventually get caught and face severe punishment.

“With self-belief and hard work, you can venture into a small- scale business in your area of expertise for a start and with continuity and diligence, you will be a force to reckon with in the nearest future. Rome wasn’t built in a day! We have some well-cultured youths with self-dignity in the country that few years ago, they could not get a job and eventually started some businesses around agriculture, trading, education by tutoring younger children, crafting etc and today, they can proudly say they are becoming more fulfilled in life without having to commit fraud or cybercrime”.

Adebayo urged the parents not to relent in instilling good values and morals in their children and called on the Federal Government to strengthen the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other law enforcement agencies “with well experienced cyber security experts and professionals to investigate computer fraud, hacking, data theft, network attacks, etc, with a view to subjugating those that are indulging in this act.



