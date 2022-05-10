Internet fraudster bags 2-year jail in Edo

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, Monday, May, convicted and sentenced one Sunday Peter Etim to two years imprisonment for fraud.

Etim was prosecuted by the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC for fraudulent impersonation.

Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

In view of his pleas, the prosecution counsel, K. U. Udus, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

However, the defence counsel, A. E. Ambrose pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant was a first time offender who has become remorseful for his action.

Justice Ikpowmwonba convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with an option of N700, 000 fine.

In addition, the defendant shall forfeit his mobile phone and laptop computer to the Federal Government of Nigeria. He is also to undertake in writing to be of good behavior.

