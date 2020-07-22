Interrogating Ayade’s governance of Cross River

Not many Nigerians would have failed to notice a string of highly significant events that happened in Cross River state in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria. As a proactive measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the state governor Professor Benedict Ayade, refused to embrace lockdown measures as announced by the federal government and some states. Instead, he opted for an ingenious way of locking out the state against the pandemic.

The success of the measure adopted by Ayade against the pandemic, which has received federal government’s commendation, has been hinged on the governor’s capacity in understanding the science of the plague and evolving a template for dealing with the disease. This explains the near absence of the virus in the state against the backdrop of many deaths and a surge in number of persons testing positive for the disease.

But this is just one side to the Cross River coronavirus story. The other side is that apart from saving lives, Ayade is also improving livelihoods. Amidst fears of community spread, the Cross River state’s helmsman got the state’s garment factory to commence mass production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); face masks, face shields, hand gloves and gowns for medical practitioners as a preventive measure to keep the disease away. His efforts have achieved four major goals of strengthening local manufacturing capacity, generating employment, preventing capital flight, as well as providing locally produced goods for the people.

This initiative, just one out of very many, is an eloquent testimony to the fact that good governance is currently ongoing in the Nation’s Paradise. Consider the scores of able bodied Cross Riverians who would have been roaming the streets in search of white collar jobs that are just not available. Significantly, Governor Ayade did not hype this development, content with the fact that he had done what the law and duty apportioned to him. Such a noble approach however often serves only as weapons in the hands of the purveyors of fake news. But the fact remains that Ayade is daily making, not just Cross River state but also Nigeria and indeed Africa a better place to live in. He has embarked on an industrial revolution in the state; building factories with overall value addition instincts, especially rice, poultry and cocoa!

With the planned commissioning of the multi million naira cocoa processing plant, Ayade leaves no one in any doubt of his intentions and readiness to create wealth by creating opportunities.

Last year, he commissioned the rice processing plant which he says is in line with his vision to become one of the world’s biggest rice producers. Over 2000 CrossRiverians have already been either directly or indirectly engaged in CrossRice, a rice processing programme as part of an ambitious employment generation move that targets 5000 people in the next one year, making maximum use of commercial and mechanized farming methods.

One thing that is significant about the agricultural revolution in Cross River is that the big picture is not lost on Ayade. He understands that for agriculture to replace oil, it must be organised in a manner that processing can bring out the real value of farming and spark off a chain of economic activities that will create millions of good jobs and generate billions of dollars in revenue to investors, employees and government.

For instance, if agriculture currently employs, say, 10 million Nigerians, agro-processing industry can employ thrice as much in the value chain. A standard cocoa-processing factory producing chocolate can employ thousands of staff compared to any farm just farming cocoa for export. The factory will also employ or engage the services of engineers, technicians, accountants, drivers, administrators and lawyers. This, Ayade believes is the way to go.

The new Cocoa processing factory factory which is almost set for commissioning in Ikom, Cross River state by the Ayade administration will process 50, 0000 tons of cocoa beans from the state and neighboring West African countries such as Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea for export.

The facility will process 240 tons of cocoa daily, which will be turned into liquor and chocolate bars for export to Europe and China.

That’s not all. Cross River currently has the largest chicken processing plant. A multibillion-naira chicken processing plant in Calabar has been completed and has the capacity to process 24,000 chickens a day.

But beyond the shores of his state, Ayade is also expanding his sphere of influence with projects that will touch the lives of many Nigerians. He has made the Bakassi deep seaport project a matter of serious importance since states from the northern part of the country and neighboring countries like Niger and Chad would benefit immensely from the seaport.

Clearly, Ayade has chosen a different path. Beyond his wealth creation efforts within Cross River state, he has also invested heavily in health and education with an eye on raising Crossriverians that can compete on equal terms anywhere in the world.

From the massive Calavita Noodles factory in Calabar which has been completed to meet the South-south zone’s demand for the staple; to a new fertilizer plant and the Chicken processing plant ready to be launched by President Buhari, there is no gainsaying the fact that the Ayade administration has impacted the lives of his people positively through his well thought-out economic diversification initiatives.

The whole country has also noticed. When he visited the Aso Villa earlier in the year, President Buhari commended him for his excellent performance thus far, emphasizing, “Governor Ayade is among serious leaders that the nation is proud of”.

In our Nigeria of today where those who hold political offices are usually identified by promises with least action, the Ayade example cannot be lost on anyone.

Ugbong writes from Calabar, Cross River state