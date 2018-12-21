Interrogating Jigawa’s education sector  By Sunusi Usaini Madobi

The role of education in every society’s technological advancement, social cohesion, political stability and economic prosperity makes it imperative for all wise governments to invest heavily in its provision.

The present administration in Jigawa State is committed towards the provision of qualitative, quantitative, and functional education from basic to tertiary level in an equitable manner across the 27 local government areas in the state, so as to produce a functional literate citizenry that could add value to not only the state, but also the nation at large.

The State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology under the leadership of Hajiya Rabi Usaini Adamu, a seasoned educationist and consultant with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has introduced series of programmes to reposition the sector with the support of the ministry’s permanent secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Hudu.

On assumption of office the administration swung into action and released N3.11billion for capital projects, and as at May 2017, government has spent the sum of N7.04 billion on the construction and renovation of 3,565 classrooms, 50 toilets blocks, six administrative blocks, supply of 60,643 sets of pupil/student furniture, repair of 1,004 units of student furniture and 3225 sets for teachers as well as 36 hand pumps, 96 houses and 4 hostels (completed and ongoing).

In addition, the sum of N2.96 billion was earmarked on the provision of additional infrastructure at basic education level in the year 2017, intervention project, with a view to improve teaching and learning across the state. In line with the policy of the administration to achieve a high standard in the system, a number of exam policies as well as failed students’ class repetition and select payment of exams fees based on students performances was introduced.

In February, 2016, 1000 final year students were camped at Dutse Model International schools and e-learning plat form was introduced, this resulted in marginal improvement in the year’s result.

Moreover, between May 2015 and May 2017, about 1.4 billion Naira has been spent on the settlement of examination fees for students. The Investment in the education sector has started yielding fruitful results as the state recorded 16.84% success in 2016 WAEC results as against 4.5% in 2015 and 4.88% in 2014. The same success was recorded in the NECO exams with a 50.20% performance in 2016 as against 38.93% in 2015 and 38.14% 2014.

In 2018, millions of naira was expended for the establishment of new Day Secondary Schools at Ringim Guta, Chamo, Dakido, Kudai, Dundubus, Kadira, Kanti, Kazaure, Hadejia, Jahun, Gwaram, Dansure and Galagamma, so as to take secondary education to the door steps of the good people of state across the 27 local governments. Also, millions of naira was expended for the supply and distribution of three-seater classroom furniture at senior secondary schools, while some junior schools were upgraded to full-fledged secondary schools.

Millions of naira was also spent on the procurement and distribution of 2000 units of double bunk beds to boarding schools across the state and GDSS Kazaure benefitted with the renovation of classroom blocks, hostels, admin block, clinics, toilet and wall fence. This is in addition to the procurement and distribution of 185 units of electronic learning device (Kyan Machine) at science centers of excellence across the state, where over N1.3 billion was spent, which led to the implementation of 67% of the budgetary allocation in the sector.

In tertiary education, the present administration spent over N2 billion on the payment of scholarship, while a contract worth N96.5million was awarded for the construction of a laboratory and classroom block in 2017at the Biliyaminu Usman Polytechnic. N78 million was equally released for other services N70m was released to the College of Islamic and Legal Studies Ringim for the construction of a library complex, while at Sule Lamido University, the Vice Chancellor’s lodge has reached 95% completion stage.

Madobi writes from Dutse

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.