Interrogating Western paranoid about China’s Hong Kong

Since proclamation and coming into operation of the law of the People’s Republic of China on safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong special Administrative Region, some leading western countries, notably the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada have been particularly paranoia.

Article I of the law was explicit that “the law is enacted, in accordance with the constitution of the People’s Republic of China, the basic law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the Peoples Republic of China, and the decision of National People’s Congress on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding National security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region…”

Following the coming into operation of the law in accordance with the categorical declaration under the Sino-British joint declaration on the question of Hong Kong in 1978 that “The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region shall be directly under the authority of the Central People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China…” one wonders how the exercise of this responsibility in fulfillment its obligation “lies in direct conflict with its international obligation under the principles of the legally binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint declaration as alleged in a joint statement signed by the U.S, UK, Canada and Australia. It clearly horrifies common sense and attacks simple human ethics that a colonial brigandage and barefaced territorial robbery, under which an integral part of China was yanked off and its people subjected to foreign domination for more than hundred years is been made to respectable with the principal culprit claiming a moral high ground.

Hong Kong no matter its international significance is historically Chinese and remains Chinese, despite its previous fate of having been a British colonial possession. Despite London’s international financial status, it is still unarguably British.

The same for New York City and Frankfurt, which are unquestionably American and Germany’s despite their obvious standing, as notable international cities. Is Hong Kong expected to loose its heritage and homeland simply, it is a city with considerable international significance.

If “Hong Kong is a bastion of freedom” as observed by the joint statement of the U.S and three others, it is not British colonialism that bequeathed its freedom because colonial domination is itself denial of basic freedom. The freedom of the Chinese people of Hong Kong in its post colonial status was first exercised in their embrace of their homeland and only in the context of the national sovereignty of their homeland, the People,s Republic of China are their freedom fulfilled and constantly exercised.

National security is at the heart of the contemporary State, and no matter what mechanism a state adopts for its internal organization and intercourse, the prerogative of national security which fundamentally bothers on the survival of the state and the embodiment of its sovereign status has exclusively and in strict non-negotiable resided in the Central authority.

With this background, it raises a fundamental questions to why some western countries, including, but limited to those with federal constitutions to raise hue and cries over the powers of the Chinese central government to expand its national security law to reflect its security concerns in its special administrative region of Hong Kong. Hong Kong was an integral Chinese territory yanked off, as a colonial possession of the British opium war against the weak Chinese imperial government in the 1840s and through an imperial treaty imposed on the then, weak Chinese government, Hong Kong was “rented” out for hundred years, thus, coming under the British colonial suzerainty. In the course of negotiation for the de-colonization of of Hong Kong and her reversion to its original Chinese sovereignty, the Central government of the Peoples Republic of China in due deference to history and reality of the fact that their Hong Kong compatriots having been exposed to a system of government quite different from the rest of their other compatriots especially in the mainland opted to allow for a high degree of autonomy for its Hong Kong region in the management of its own fairs. The high autonomy of the Hong Kong region of China most figuratively expressed in the framework of “One country, Two Systems”, is far more extensive than an elaborate contemporary federalism of either the U.S, Canada, Australia or the developing countries would allow. The Hong Kong special administrative region of China, has maintained control over its own separate currency the Hong Kong dollar, immigration and more importantly its unique system of government. Even according to Article 23 of the Basic law establishing the Administrative region of Hong Kong of, China at the end of British rule in 1997, the territory is invested with authority to enact appropriate security laws but failing as it has, the Central authority in any constitutional government ultimately exercised the power for national security and defence, a classical prerogative of any central authority in contemporary modern state. It is common knowledge that national security is the very firm foundation of the modern state and national sovereignty will be a mere academic exercise, if it is not firmly grounded in national security and defence. China and the United Kingdom negotiation and signing of the joint declaration for the decolonization of the territory of Hong Kong was essentially about China’s resumption of sovereignty over Hong Kong and the China’s national security legislation for Hong Kong is unquestionably part of the exercise of China’s sovereignty over its own territory, a matter that is within the framework of international law is and strictly within confine of the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

Within the ambit of the Basic law or Hong Kong Mini-Constitution, the territory has enormously prospered and contrary to the insinuations of the western media prior to its return to China’s sovereignty in 1997, Hong Kong as an international hub for trade, finance and logistics did not die as they vehemently predicted that the territory would be “dead”. As Hong Kong did not die from economic asphyxiation, as predicted on its return to China’s sovereignty, it would be made to certainly die from concocted political convulsion, the type that evidently gripped the territory for some time last year. If in Hong Kong, a small clique of radical groups acting as surrogates to external forces that are ideologically fixated on containing the rise of China, using its autonomous region as underbelly, is the central government expected to look away, while its territorial integrity, an extant and composite definition of its sovereign status ebbs away?

The Chinese national government in enacting the national security legislation covering its special administrative region of Hong Kong has fulfilled its responsibilities to its people within the framework of its sovereignty.

The Hong Kong political framework of considerable autonomy even far beyond what the contemporary practice of federalism would allow, gives enormous scope for local residents to exercise rights outlined in the basic law and the additional conventions of their cherished way of life but did not leave any room to challenge national sovereignty or contemplate Hong Kong independence.

Its is, however, no gainsaying that it is exercises of such provocations as Hong Kong independence, especially under the direction of external elements that the national security legislation is specially designed to curb.

China’s critical innovation of “One country, two systems”, in actualizing the vision of its national sovereignty, unity of its peoples despite their varied historical experience, and ensuring social stability, inclusive and sustainable development is one of the creative political milestone of the 20th century that continues to reverberate up to this day. The success of such creative endeavor in national unification remained a mainstream contribution to various political challenges of modern times. The China’s national security legislation to secure one of the most contemporary successes in the art of peaceful political conciliation and compromise rightly deserve the support of all except for those with vested interests in the continuous rupture and turbulence of the international system and order.

Onunaiju is director, Center for China Studies, Abuja