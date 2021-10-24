Intersociety, CLO urges FG to release Kanu, end crackdown

International Human Rights Organisation, Intersociety, Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) as well as South East Based Coalition of Democracy and Human Rights Organisations, (SBCDHRO), have called on the Federal Government of Nigeria, in the interest of peace, to set the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu free.

The human rights organisations also called on the government to end violent crackdown against agitators for self determination to reduce tension in the South east geopolitical zone.

The groups who rose from a conference in Enugu on Sunday, holding Nnamdi Kanu in detention without the due process of trial negates Sect 19 (1) (d), 35 and 36 of the country’s international and domestic obligations by refusing to ensure that Kanu is given fair trial.

A communique at the end of the conference which was signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi, board chair, Intersociety for Liberties and Rule of Law and countersigned by others reads in part :

“The Nigerian government must free Nnamdi Kanu and end all forms of violent crackdowns and state persecutions against agitators and innocent and defenseless members of the Eastern Nigeria population.

“The government is gravely breaching the Constitution in Sections 19 (1) (d), 35 and 36 of the country’s international and domestic obligations by refusing to ensure that Kanu is given fair hearing and allowed speedy and fair trial within the constitutionally stipulated time frames irrespective of the alleged offense gravity or be granted bail or freed unconditionally.

“The condemnable act of the Nigerian government in this regard also constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security and derogation of international customary, human rights and humanitarian law obligations and has portrayed the country in bad light and presented her as “a rogue Member-State of the United Nations and African Union”.