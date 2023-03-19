Interview with Nwadavid Charles, founder & CEO of ChaviD Properties Limited

Can you tell us about your background and how you ventured into the Real Estate industry?

I was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, I hail from Enugu State. Growing up, I started out as a Rental Agent back in school which played a pivotal role in footing my bills, I transitioned into the Sales of properties, I gradually transmuted into an astute Real Estate Developer which birthed ChaviD Properties Limited. It’s been an extensive process for me. They say you don’t grow big to manage well, you manage well to grow big. Over the years I have learnt and honed numerous skills. From leadership, team building, communication, sales and marketing, people skills the list goes on.

Tell us more about ChaviD Properties Limited and its mission?

ChaviD Properties Limited was born out of a desire to impact humanity positively, address the national housing deficit in Nigeria, and contribute to sustainable urban development. We develop high-quality, premium and luxury houses that meets our client’s needs while promoting environmental sustainability and community development. we have a primary aim of building 80,000 units, with 30,000 units in Nigeria, whilst spreading 50,000 units across every major city of the world. To transmute this humungous goal into its physical equivalent, we have been able to attract and sustain the right team of players and partners to make this a reality. We are your pathway to a wealthier life.

What are some of the significant challenges you have faced in the real estate industry in Nigeria?

One of Nigeria’s most significant challenges in the Real Estate industry is the lack of access to financing for developers and potential homeowners. There is also a lot of bureaucracy and red tape when obtaining necessary permits and approvals, making the development process more difficult and time-consuming. However I welcome the challenges. I’m not one to focus on problems, I see it as a waste of my mental strength; this does not go to say I ignore them, that said, I will rather focus on solving the problem. I am a solution-oriented mind.

What motivates you to keep pushing forward in your work?

My motivation comes from a desire to be the best I can be, to make a positive impact in the world, and to leave a lasting legacy. I am also motivated by my family, my team at ChaviD, and the numerous people who believe in our mission.

What do you like to do for fun when you’re not working?

I read and I think, I enjoy a good game of Golf. I also love to travel and explore new places, both within Nigeria and around the world. And at home, I enjoy spending time with amazing family and working on DIY projects around the house.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

