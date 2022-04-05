Intimate partner violence most common GBV in Yobe – MCRP survey

Yobe state coordinator, Multi-Sectoral Crises Recovery Project (MCRP) Alhaji Musa Idi Jidawa, has said the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has supported MCRP with funding to address Gender Based Violence (GBV) following its identification as a potential risk due to large scale construction works and high influx of contract workers.

He said this led to awarding contract to jhpiego corporation to map precise information on the services available for survivors of sexual abuse and other forms of GBV.

Jidawa made this known Tuesday during a report validation meeting for MCRP GBV service providers.

He noted that, the aim is to map the services that survivors of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) and other forms of GBV can access in and around communities implementing the MCRP.

He further explained that other objectives of the mapping is to identify referral pathway and develop a referral directory for the provision of post-GVB care of NEDC in order to curtail the likely risks of GVB in the course of implementing MCRP activities in the targeted communities of Yobe state.

In his remarks, Yobe State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Saleh Samanja said the present government under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni attached so much importance to the validation meeting on GBV.

He said the meeting very important for the state, especially now that the issue of rape is becoming more rampant.

The Commissioner further explained that as the Chief Prosecutor of the state, he knows how rampant the cases of rape are in the state as it affects the BAY states.

In his review of the report, jhpiego official, Mayekun Obafemi, said the mapping exercise was a combination of desk review of existing literature on GBV mapping effort in Nigeria and the North East region, with a focus on Yobe state.

He noted that, across 12 local government areas of Yobe state, which include, Bade, Bursari, Damaturu, Fika, Fune, Gujba, Gulani, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Nguru, Potiskum and Yunusari, intimate Violence was found to be the most common GVB type covering over 68% of other cases.

Samaila Yusuf the Jhpiego GVB/SBC Advisor mentioned some of their key recommendations to include, the need for Government to facilitate and encourage provision of 24 hours post GVB services in facilities such as health, legal, security, improvement of GVB referral system and a Multi-Sectoral coordination of GVB services among others.