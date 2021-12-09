Int’l anti- corruption day: HELP declares Malami anti-corruption crusader





A Non-governmental Organization, Higher Education Leadership Policy (HELP), has declared the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami (SAN) the anti-corruption crusader of the year within six years of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The organisation’s Lead Advocate/Chief Executive, Elder Ayodele Thomas, who announced this in a statement he issued to commemorate the 2021 international anti-corruption day on Thursday, said Malami had won the admiration, respect and regarded in high esteem by many concerned citizens for his anti-corruption campaign.

He said: “The Attorney General of the Federation and Hon. Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN stands out in this regard. Since his assumption of office, Malami left no stone unturned to ensure robust momentum of capacities is built around the administration’s anticorruption policy.

“Today, public perceptions of the Buhari administration’s fight against corruption have improved dramatically as many Nigerians now agreed that the administration is performing very well in fighting corruption and this is a strong indication that the nation’s orientation towards understanding the challenges of fighting and addressing corrupt practices is changing for the better”.

Thomas, while dwelling on the achievements of the Buhari led administration on curbing corruption said: “Nigerians have applauded the Treasury Single Account [TSA], Bank Verification Number [BVN], National Identity Number [NIN], and ‘Whistle Blowing’ policy, which had recorded many achievements by blocking several leakages.

“Since he assumed office, Malami has made several headlines with his hard stance on pursuing looted or stolen funds and bringing the culprits to justice in addition to building robust momentum of regulatory, institutional, and legal capacities around the Anti-corruption policy of the Buhari administration. It is on record that no other administration, in the history of Nigeria, has closely worked with the US, the UK, and various Middle Eastern countries to seize and repatriate assets from public officials that are suspected to have been purchased with illicit funds.

“Unfortunately, upon all the above achievements and instead of celebrating the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), he is grossly misunderstood and it is rather sad to note that gross misrepresentation was given to some of the major legal accomplishments of his office.

“The misrepresentation as the Malabu case, engagement of counsel in Abacha recovery suit, P&ID Arbitration, judgment debt/Paris Club refund, and relationship with other law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies etc could best be described as high points of the tough criticism that has tested his will to serve his nation meritoriously as federal attorney general.

“Yet, despite the criticisms, the modest achievements of the ministry under Malami like promulgation of executive orders, multilateral treaties for anticorruption fight such as Anti-Corruption Laws – the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Bill 2017; Anti-Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Bill 2017; Nigerian Financial Intelligence, etc are well noticeable and should be appreciated.

“Though, findings have revealed that the reason for recent the attacks on Malami is simply because he is exposing corrupt elements in this government in line with the anti-corruption policy of the Buhari administration. Exposing corrupt elements in the government may not be an easy task but the attendant campaign of calumny may have been orchestrated by those involved and who see themselves as victims of the saintly initiatives of the AGF Malami to protect the administration of President Buhari from ridicule and shame and to ensure that Mr. President plan to enthrone free, fair, and just society for all Nigerians is fully realised.

“At this point, the media and the civil societies deserve special commendation for their unrelenting efforts to channel necessary attention into raising strong advocacy voices to support the aspirations of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari”.

